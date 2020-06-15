Iran, Iraq discuss expansion of sport coop.

Underlining the importance of sports and the position of federations in developing bilateral ties, Masjedi announced Iran’s interest in sending sports products to Iraq.

He also said that Iran is ready to establish cooperation with Iraq in the field of sports.

Confirming Iran’s sports capacities and facilities, Dirjal, for his part, expressed support for Iranian companies in manufacturing and equipping sports sites in Iraq.

Decisions will soon be made with regard to holding sports events, he added.

Over the past month since the formation of the Al-Kazemi government, Masjedi has met with the new prime minister, interior, defense, transportation, labor and social affairs, finance and higher education ministers to help strengthen political, economic, cultural and social ties between Iran and Iraq.

