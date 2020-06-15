Iran, Iraq eyeing cooperation in oil industry

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh held a phone talk with his Iraqi counterpart Ehsan Abdul Jabbar regarding the expansion of cooperation in the oil industry on Monday. He also congratulated him on his election as the new Iraqi oil Minister.

Abdul Jabbar announced that Iraq will export 2.8 million barrels of oil in June.

He further stressed that it is in Iraq's interest to reduce oil production based on the OPEC Plus agreement and that the Iraqi Kurdistan Region has been told to adopt the same measure.

Al-Kazemi was able to get a vote of confidence for 15 ministers at a parliamentary session on May 7, but the rest was postponed. Iraq's new cabinet is made up of 22 ministers.

