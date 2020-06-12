  1. Politics
Uzbekistan congratulates Ghalibaf on election as new parl. speaker

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Chairman of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as Iran's Parliament Speaker, underlining the role of parliaments in developing relations between Iran and Uzbekistan.

In a message on Friday, Ismoilov expressed hope that friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Iran would be further strengthened in the future.

He also wished success for Ghalibaf and progress for Iranians.

On May 28, the new Iranian lawmakers elected Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran, as the new speaker of the Parliament.

In an open session, Ghalibaf secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become the Parliament speaker, followed by Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani with 17 votes, and Mostafa Mirsalim – a candidate in the 2017 presidential elections – with 12 votes.

Since the election, he has received a number of congratulatory messages from foreigner counterparts. 

