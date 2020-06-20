Iran to offer incentive package to foreign airlines amid pandemic: official

By providing incentive packages, Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company intends to boost the motivation of foreign airlines to use Iran’s sky, he said, adding, “in this respect, priority will be given to those companies which are placed in Iran’s first revenue portfolio of transit flights, so, these flights will benefit from incentive packages due to the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic.”

Competing with other regional countries and encouraging airlines to use the Iranian sky instead of the sky of rival countries is the major concern of the government, Aghaei added.

The critical condition brought about for international aviation industry during the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, is the issue which is not covered to anyone, he said, adding, “We should bear in mind that coronavirus, COVID-19, has affected all aspects of this industry both in Iran and world considerably, one of these adverse effects is related to the significant reduction of passing flights across the world such as Iranian sky and this issue still remains in place.”

Given the expert studies made in this regard, a new regulation was submitted to the government by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, he emphasized.

“We are duty bound to increase the traffic of passing flights from country’s sky especially at the current condition that all countries are grappling with COVID-19,” Aghaei stressed.

