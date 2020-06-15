  1. Economy
Lead, zinc ingot production vol. exceeds 121,000 tons in two months

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Statistics showed that 121,323 tons of lead ingot was produced in two Lead Production Plants in Zanjan and Isfahan provinces in the first two months of the current year [from March 21 to May 20], showing a six percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Previous statistics indicate that more than 80 units in the country are active in the extraction of zinc in the country.

It was estimated that 450,000 to 475,000 tons of zinc were extracted by the aforementioned 80 units in the country last year [ended March 20, 2020], the volume of which stood at over 220,000 tons a year earlier.

According to the global statistics, the Islamic Republic of Iran stood at 15th rank in terms of exporting zinc ingot.

Iran exported zinc ingot, valued at $227 million, in 2016, accounting for 1.6 percent export share in the world.

South Korea, the Netherlands, and Canada are the biggest exporters of zinc ingot in the world respectively.

