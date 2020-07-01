  1. Video
VIDEO: Explosion in medical center in Tehran, kills 19

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – An explosion in a medical clinic in the northern district of Iran's capital Tehran resulted in a huge fire on Tuesday. The loud explosion and subsequent "vast fire" took place in Sina Medical Clinic in a crowded street near Tajrish square.

An explosion from a gas leak in a medical clinic in northern Tehran killed 19 people. Jalal Maleki, a spokesman for the Tehran Fire Department, told state TV that the toll hit 19.  Firefighters managed to rescue the other 20 people trapped in the building.

