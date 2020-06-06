11 security personnel killed in Afghanistan bomb blast

He said the incident happened in Khash district at midnight when a vehicle carrying the personnel hit a roadside mine, according to Tolo News.

Also on Friday, two Taliban fighters, including Hamidullah, the designated deputy district governor of the Taliban for Khash, were killed in a clash with government forces in Khash district on Friday.

This comes after 10 security force members were killed in a Taliban attack in Zabul on Friday morning.

No group has claimed responsibility for the Badakhshan blast.

