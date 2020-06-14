Iran’s Zarif to visit Turkey on Sunday

Zarif will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara for talks on the bilateral relations as well as the latest regional and international developments.

Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and defense minister, Sergey Shoygu, will visit Turkey later today.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry had earlier announced that Zarif also plans to visit Moscow on Monday.

Following his trip to Syria in April, this is Zarif’s second foreign visit after the first wave of coronavirus.

Iran, Russia and Turkey, as guarantors of the Astana Process, are working to reinforce the Syrian-Syrian dialogue and let Syrians decide their future by establishing de-escalation zones, forming a constitutional committee, and following up on the dialogue process and national reconciliation.

