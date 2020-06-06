Rouhani urges acceleration of projects to help production surge, pandemic battle

Rouhani stressed that "the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade must make the necessary and comprehensive plans for the completion and operation of the semi-finished projects as soon as possible in the year of Surge in Production and seriously pursue them until the results are achieved."

The president referred to the instructions given to relevant officials, including the governor of the Central Bank regarding the provision of foreign exchange resources, and said, "It is necessary to seriously pursue the basic goods needed by the people, as well as the raw materials of factories and manufacturing enterprises in order to achieve the prosperity and surge in production".

He also referred to the issues discussed in the meetings of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus and the meeting of the chairmen of the committees of the task force and said, "Pay attention to enough production and precise distribution of masks by targeting enough availability to the public."

Rouhani once again thanked all those at work in the field of production, especially the country's hardworking workers, who in the past months, despite the dangerous situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak, did not allow the country's production wheel to stop.

"I would like to thank all those who were involved in careful implementation and monitoring of the implementation of health protocols, especially in the production sector," he said.

Modarres Khiabani informed the President about the latest status of the implementation of semi-finished industrial projects, activities of production enterprises, programs and measures are taken to meet the needs of industry and producers and monitoring the accurate implementation of health protocols in economic and production enterprises.

Reopening tourism, handicrafts centers

In another phone talk with Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ali Asghar Mounesan, Rouhani urged the preparation of necessary health instructions for reopening tourism and handicrafts centers and laying of the groundwork for the active role of tourism businesses with the cooperation of the Health Committee of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, so that the groundwork for the active role of tourism businesses can be laid for the realization of the slogan of Surge in Production.

During the conversation, Rouhani received a report on travel status in recent days, and stressed, "With regard to the successful return of many of economic sectors to their activity cycle in compliance with health protocols, officials and managers of the tourism industry must work with the health committee of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus to design the necessary health protocols and implement them accurately and effectively so that people can travel and observe health protocols at the same time.

The president also referred to the importance of handicrafts as an important area of economic activity in the lives of people, especially villagers, as well as one of the most important elements of cultural identity, which has a significant impact on the economic cycle of people's lives, saying, "With regard to the domestic market and the export share of handicrafts, we must provide the ground for effective role of businesses in this field with careful planning along with other industries in achieving surge in production with the participation of the people."

Provision of educational plans compatible with COVID-19 battle

Rouhani also held another phone conversation with Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami of Friday, during which he referred to the inevitable holidays in universities in recent months, urging him to "conduct scientific and educational programs for students in a way that compensates for the delays caused by university closure in recent days."

The president said, "Therefore, with the cooperation of the officials of the Health and Educational Committees of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, taking advantage of the successful experiences of other countries and universities abroad and relying on the desired and comprehensive communication infrastructure, the interruption in the higher education system during corona should be compensated at an acceptable level."

He said that we should design and implement lifestyle and guidelines that is compatible with coronavirus in a way that allows for daily activity and health of the people, adding, "In the field of education, in addition to using online communication facilities, the necessary health instructions should be prepared and approved so that if it is necessary to hold classes in educational centers, it is possible to hold face-to-face classes safely."

Raising pandemic awareness via targeted information

In a phone talk with Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki, Rouhani stressed, "We must use all media capacities, mass communication facilities and effective communication strategies to provide accurate, effective and purposeful information to the people, while convincing citizens to comply with health protocols and cooperate with the country's medical officials."

The president received the latest reports on providing targeted information about coronavirus in the context of his recent instructions to the Minister of Health, adding, "We must replace one-sided and uninformative warnings that only cause anxiety and psychological insecurity in people with purposeful and intelligent information to help people adapt to life and work with coronavirus."

Rouhani also referred to the issues raised at an earlier meeting of the chairmen of the specialized committees of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, including the opening hours of the holy shrines, Friday prayers in medium-risk cities, the opening of cultural and artistic centers, schools, and tourism agencies, calling on the health ministers to submit the necessary plans for review and decision-making in these cases to the next meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus.

In this conversation, the Minister of Health also presented a report to Rouhani on the statistics of trips during the recent holidays and how health protocols were implemented and monitored on these days.

MNA/President.ir