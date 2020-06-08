US maximum pressure on Iran has no positive effect: Ulyanov

In a Monday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “US claims that its maximum pressure policy on Iran is effective. Yes, results are very clear: increased tension in the P.Gulf, suffering of people in #Iran, reduced commitments of Tehran under #JCPOA, weakened non- proliferation regime."

"But is there anything positive? No answer," he added.

Following the unilateral withdrawal of Iran from the JCPOA, Iran tried to maintain the nuclear deal on the condition that other parties to the agreement comply with their commitments to the deal, but after a lapse of nearly two years and European parties' failure to uphold commitments to preserve Iran's economic benefits, Iran began steps to reduce its commitments over a 60-day period.

