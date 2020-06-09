  1. Politics
US knocked out in social media: envoy

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Referring to the recent war of words between Iran and US embassies in Beijing, Ambassador in Beijing China Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh said that hit-and-run era is over and US has been knocked out in social media too.

In a Tuesday tweet, Keshavarz-zadeh wrote that era of hit-and-run in cyberspace is also over, adding that after the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, US embassy in China started a series of attacks against Iran which was faced with crushing response.

He said that they were seeking to humiliate Iran in Weibo [Chinese microblogging website] and were knocked out again as the Iranian embassy's posts in Weibo were welcomed by Chinese users.

The war of words was first started by the US embassy in Twitter in which it mocked Iran's initiative for dropping a few zeros from its national currency aiming to control inflation.

In reaction to the US embassy's tweets, Iranian embassy wrote that the US solution to the economic crisis was to print money like crazy, its solution to the coronavirus epidemic was to pass the buck and withdraw from global organizations, and its solution to racial issues was to kneel on the neck.

Sina Weibo is a Chinese microblogging website. It is one of the biggest social media platforms in China.

