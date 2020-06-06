Iran's 'foreign trade council' established to boost non-oil goods exports

As reported, in an order on Saturday, Khiabai appointed Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboom as the chairman of the named council.

In his message to Zadboom, Khabani referred to the position of TPOI in the country's non-oil export policy and emphasized the role of that organization as the custodian and coordinator of foreign trade.

"I appoint you as the head of the foreign trade council considering the necessity of achieving the goals and tasks defined in the upstream documents, the government's targets i.e. 'domestic production boost', 'launch of semi-finished projects', 'exports development and imports control' and 'market management and regulation', and regarding the US cruel sanctions on Iran," the acting minister wrote.

He called for Zadboom to utilize all the available capacities and potentials to support non-oil exports of the Iranian products.

Iran has the promotion of export of non-oil commodities in the country as the sole way of booming its domestic production.

To boom domestic production, the country needs to eye international markets for the supply of domestic products.

Iran's domestic market is a limited market and supplying domestic products at the international markets is one of the requirements for materializing objectives of a surge in production. It considers its 15 neighboring states and countries such as China and India as well as the Eurasian Economic Union’s member states as its most important target markets. The country is focussed on strengthening economic diplomacy and focus on export markets with the aim of promoting export of non-oil commodities to these countries.

