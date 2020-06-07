Iran not denying access to IAEA inspections: Russia

In a Saturday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “Iran doesn’t deny access; it did not provide access so far. It’s different. Iran doesn’t question the rights of IAEA and stands ready to continue consultations.”

“IAEA expressed concerns in this regard but is also ready for dialogue. Let’s hope that problems will be resolved soon,” he added.

Ulyanov in a message on Saturday also described the leak of the IAEA’s confidential report on Iran as outrageous, writing, “Today’s #IAEA report on safeguards implementation in #Iran was published by western news agencies 5 minutes after its distribution among members of the Board of Governors. The regime of confidentiality in the Agency doesn’t work at all.”

