Jun 6, 2020

Over 2 tons of narcotics seized in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Border guards of the country have seized over 2 tons of illicit drugs in Sistan and Baluchestan province, said Commander of the Border Guard of the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA).

Second Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi made the announcement on Saturday, saying that following intelligence operation, the border guards dismantled a drug-smuggling gang in a single operation in addition to confiscation of 2.275 tons of illicit drugs.

The consignment consisted of 2.200 tons of opium and 75 kg of hashish, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

