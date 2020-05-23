  1. Politics
May 23, 2020, 8:00 PM

IRGC seize 23mn liters smuggled diesel: navy cmdr.

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that the force identified and confiscated 23 vessels carrying more than 23 million liters of smuggled diesel since March 20, 2019.

He made the remarks on Saturday on Qeshm Island, South of Iran, saying that Iran will do its best in the fight against the smuggling of goods, fuel, drugs, as well as illegal trawling.

According to available documentary evidence, some neighboring countries are involved in smuggling goods into the country and supporting smugglers, he added.

Referring to the measures taken by IRGC against smuggling, he said that the IRGC's navy identified and seized 23 vessels carrying more than 23 million liters of smuggled diesel since March 20, 2019 so far.

