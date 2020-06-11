Iran's police bust over 2 tons of drugs in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province Second Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari broke the news, saying that the consignment was busted during a clash between police forces and smugglers in borer regions of Khash and Saravan.

During the operation, the police captured the head of the drug-trafficking band and confiscated 2.294 tons of narcotics along with an AK47 and ammunition, he added.

The consignment consisted of 2,222 kg of opium and 72 kg of hashish, Ghanbari said.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

