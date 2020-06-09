Police confiscate 265 kg illicit drugs in central Iran

Police Chief of Nain Colonel Iraj Kakavand said on Tuesday that following comprehensive intelligence operations, the police forces seized 265 kg of opium in the county.

One smuggler has also been arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added.

Naein County is located 140 km east of Isfahan.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

