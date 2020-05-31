Iran, Venezuela to continue coop. on oil sector: deputy FM

He referred to the arrival of Iranian oil tankers to Venezuela saying, "the last tanker of the five Iranian flotilla dispatched to Venezuela will arrive in Venezuelan waters today, while the other four are planning to turn back."

Expressing content they the tankers faced no difficulty arriving in Venezuela, Ansari said "the country is of good markets for Iranian oil sector and downstream products."

"If they agree, we plan to continue our cooperation with them in this sector," he added.

He also informed that Caracas has asked Iran's help with repairment of its oil installments.

The fifth Iranian oil tanker, 'Clavel', has approached the Caribbean Sea and will enter Venezuelan waters in a few hours.

Iran has sent five tankers loaded with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and alkylate to Venezuela to help jump-start the oil refineries in the Latin American state amid a fuel crisis.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a message termed the shipment of Iranian fuel to Venezuela as a sign of Tehran-Caracas solidarity.

Iranian fuel reaches Venezuelan stations as prices are set to rise.

As believed, US maximum pressure — harsh sanctions and other forms of economic pressure — have so far had little impact on their policies.

Tehran and Caracas have been able to trade to mutual benefit.

These states not only successfully circumvented US sanctions; they also scored public relations points in the process.

HJ/4938444