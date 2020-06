“I am obliged to go to personally thank the people,” Maduro said in a state television address, without providing a date for the visit, according to Reuters.

Iran has sent five tankers loaded with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and alkylate to Venezuela to help jump-start the oil refineries in the Latin American state amid a fuel crisis.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a message termed the shipment of Iranian fuel to Venezuela as a sign of Tehran-Caracas solidarity.

ZZ/PR