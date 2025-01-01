At least 24 killed, injured in firework accident in Hawaii

Emergency responders, including police, fire, and emergency medical services, are currently at the scene of the accident, which occurred in the Salt Lake-Aliamanu area of Honolulu, according to Hawaii News Now, Anadolu news agency reported.

Police called on the public to stay clear of the area as they work to provide care and maintain security at the scene.

Medical personnel at the scene suspect the fatal incident started when a firework exploded in the hands of a 14-year-old boy, according to Newsweek. He received initial treatment at the location before being taken to a trauma center for further care.

