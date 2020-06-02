Alliance of regional countries will lead to US defeat in West Asia: Amir-Abdollahian

He made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan.

In this bilateral talk, Amir-Abdollahian termed the development of cooperation and parliamentary relations between Iran and Russia ‘important’ and added, “the role of cooperation between Iran and Russia in parliamentary level has been successful and constructive roles of the two countries in regional issues, especially in the fight against terrorism, has been positive.”

The will of leaders of the two countries of Iran and Russia is based on the all-out developing and strengthening bilateral ties, he said, adding, “relations between Iran and Russia in regional and international ties, as well as the expansion of cooperation in various fields, have been in interests of the two countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian said that multilateral, regional and international cooperation between Iran and Russia will lead to the development of stability and security in the region, adding, “in this line, strengthening bilateral ties between Tehran and Moscow is taken into consideration more than before.”

For his part, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan seized this opportunity to congratulate the selection of Ghalibaf as new Iran’s Parliament Speaker.

He termed the parliamentary relations between the two countries of Iran and Russia ‘positive’ and added, “strategic objectives of Moscow include the need to strengthen bilateral relations in the parliamentary field and cooperation in various levels with Iran will strengthen relations between the two countries.”

The two sides also discussed parliamentary, regional, and international ties and developments in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Afghanistan.

