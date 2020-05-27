Iran urges lifting of ‘inhumane’ sanctions against Syrian nation

In a phone talk with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on Wednesday, Khaji called on the related international bodies to gear up the efforts in line with the removal of the sanctions that have challenged the Syrian people’s lives in different aspects.

Khaji also highlighted the significance of helping the war-torn country retain its peace and stability in the fight against terrorism.

During the conversation, the two sides also conferred on other issues, including the provision of the grounds for the return of the Syrian refugees to their homeland and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid packages to Syria, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

MR/IRN83802051