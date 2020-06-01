ISIS attack near Iran’s border foiled by Hashd al-Sha’abi forces

Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi forces thwarted an attempt by a number of ISIS elements to infiltrate the Naft Khaneh region in the northern province of Diyala on Monday.

The Iraqi force said in a statement that a unit of Hashd al-Sha’abi 1st Brigade thwarted the movements of ISIS elements who were trying to infiltrate the Naft Khaneh region.

The statement also noted that ISIS terrorists were trying to target the main routes of the region, especially as security forces cleared the area.

Naft khaneh is an Iraqi oil field that is located next to Iran's Naft Shahr field and has a joint reservoir.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have foiled many ISIS attacks on this vital region so far.

