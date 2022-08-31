Top ISIL cheiftain hunted, killed in PMU operation

In an operation launched by Hashd Al-Sha'abi forces in Mosul, the capital of Nineveh Governorate, a number of ISIL terrorists including Wali of ISIL terrorists were killed, Yaser Hossein, deputy operational chief of the Popular Mobilization Organization of Iraq announced.

This operation was carried out in two stages, in the first stage, four ISIL elements were killed and another one was arrested while fleeing.

The ISIL member, in the investigations, revealed that there are three Daesh headquarters in the region. Al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces also found the so-called Wali of ISIL terrorists in Nineveh Governorate, and managed to kill this terrorist, the commander said.

According to this commander, a large number of weapons and six explosive belts were seized in this operation.



