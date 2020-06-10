Roads min. says grounds paved to connect holy shrines of Iran, Iraq

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in the inaugural ceremony of start of construction operation of Qom-Salafchegan-Rahjerd-Arak Freeway at the venue of this project in Qom province on Wed. and added, “initial and preliminary talks have been finalized for the construction operation of a freeway from Mehran Border to Al-Najaf al-Ashraf, as long as 354km.”

He went on to say that Iraqi side has announced its readiness for the construction operation of these joint road projects with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition to transporting pilgrims, this freeway can increase transit and trade capacity between the two countries, Eslami emphasized.

Qom-Salafchegan-Rahjerd-Arak Freeway will be one of the important freeway projects in the country, he continued.

Eslami pointed out that operation of the first phase of this freeway will have a great impact in traffic flow in urban area of Qom religious city.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the roads minister pointed to Tabriz-Marand Freeway and added, “Tabriz-Marand Freeway, as long as 60km, is one of the country’s successful models in using high capability of contracting companies in increasing infrastructural capacities.”

MA/4946730