Quds to be liberated soon: Amir-Abdollahian

In a tweet on Saturday, Amir-Abdollahian referred to the concurrence of this year’s International Quds Day and the anniversary of the liberation of the Iranian city of Khorramshahr from Baath forces, writing, “Khorramshahr was liberated through resistance and Divine assistance.”

“Jerusalem al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque will also be liberated soon through resistance and God Almighty’s promise,” he added.

Millions of people around the world marked the International Quds Day on Friday, May 22, expressing their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

Sunday, May 24, marks the 38th anniversary of the liberation of the strategic port city of Khorramshahr from Iraqi forces under the former dictator Saddam Hussein. Iran launched the operation in April 1982 and liberated Khorramshahr on May 24 of the same year. In retaking the city, the Iranians captured some 19,000 troops from the Iraqi army. Some 6,000 Iraqi forces were also killed and thousands of others injured during the operation.

