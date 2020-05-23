Quds Day adds to insight, awareness against arrogance: Isa Qassim

“Undoubtedly, the Quds Day is the day that adds to the nations’ insight, awareness and understanding as well as their revolutionary spirit,” Sheikh Isa Qassim said on Friday on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

He noted that continuing the resistance and avoiding division in the Muslim world are the key moves to defeat the Zionist-occupying regime.

Expressing gratitude to the strong will and unity of the Bahrainis in the fight against the oppressors, he added, “The Bahraini nation will never stand back and tolerate the tyranny of the oppressors.”

In a speech earlier in the day in an international conference on Quds Day, he said “Reaching power involves unity and avoiding divisions, as well as altruistic efforts and sacrifices on the right track."

Noting that Islamic organizations and the right leaders have the main responsibility in this path, the prominent cleric added, "They must free the Islamic Ummah [community] and strengthen the sovereignty of Islamic countries against oppression and tyranny."

Isa Qassim stressed the need to direct all Resistance forces and organizations on the right path, adding that "all actions must be conducted to free the oppressed people. Therefore, we must exercise more effort, courage and patience so that we can follow this divine path. "

Millions of people around the world marked the International Quds Day on Friday, May 22. The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.

MR/4932335