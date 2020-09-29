Terrorists' defeat in Syria like Liberation of Khorramshahr

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh referred to the Imposed War (1980-1988) during which some parts of Iran, specifically the strategic port city of Khorramshahr was occupied by Ba’ath forces under the former dictator Saddam.

Armed Forces, as well as the Iranian nation, couldn’t tolerate such a thing, therefore they came to the scene of battle to defend their Islamic homeland and drive the occupiers out of the country, he said.

The best example of such a joint effort by Iranians and Armed Forces was the successful operation of Beit ol-Moqaddas which aimed at the liberation of Khorramshahr from the seizure of Saddam Regime, Nasirzadeh added.

“The constant victories of Iran at the regional and international levels result from such resistances”, he asserted.

He also referred to the failures of the US in the UN Security Council and added, “Some thought that the Security Council and the United Nations were under their control, today, however they are facing several failures in these international communities."

However, it is the Islamic Republic of Iran that is achieving great victories one after another, he underlined.

Even at the regional level, the countries that are complying with Iran have also achieved some successes, Nasirzadeh said.

As an example, the failure of terrorist groups and their supporter in Syria was like the victory of the Iranian nation in the liberation of Khorramshahr.

