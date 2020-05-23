Increasing advanced power, one of winning strategies against Global Arrogance

With closely and careful observation of developments in the global level and precise understanding of conspiracies of the arrogant power, “we believe that progressive increasing power is the main strategy of the noble nation of Islamic Iran.”

The statement is read as follows, “by closely monitoring the global developments and accurate understanding the tricks and conspiracies of the arrogant power, the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics believes that all-out resisting by relying upon all domestic capabilities, cutting off hope from foreigners and ill-wishers, obeying the sublime recommendations and guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, establishing unity, amity and national solidarity, hoping for a brighter and rosy future, avoiding divisions and also increasing the progressive power are of the winning strategies of the noble nation of Islamic Iran in lien with materializing the sublime goals.”

The Iranian nation showed on 24 May 1982 that even if the most modern weapons are in the hands of the enemies, the will of our nation will prevail over all of them.

Iranian forces recaptured the strategic port city during landmark operation code-named Beit ol-Moqaddas in 1982, putting an end to over 500 days of the Iraqi occupation.

During the week-long operation, some 6,000 Iranian soldiers were martyred and nearly 24,000 others injured.

