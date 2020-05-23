FM spox felicitates anniversary of Khorramshahr liberation

In a tweet on Saturday, Mousavi offered felicitations on the anniversary of the historic reclaiming of the strategic port city and lauded the Iranian nation for their heroism amid different challenges.

“Crises are means of measuring nations’ capabilities. Iranians have turned into heroes in tackling challenges such as dependence, sanctions, and pandemic,” Mousavi wrote on his Twitter.

“The ever-shining sun and the tall palm trees of Khorramshahr prove this fact that Iranians will never surrender,” he said.

He referred to a Persian proverb that says, “It is a mistake to try the tried one," hinting to some foreign countries' hawkish stances against Iran.

Sunday, May 24, marks the 38th anniversary of the liberation of the strategic port city of Khorramshahr from Ba’ath forces under the former dictator Saddam Hussein.

Iran launched the operation in April 1982 and liberated Khorramshahr on May 24 of the same year. In retaking the city, the Iranians captured some 19,000 troops from the Iraqi army. Some 6,000 Iraqi forces were also killed and thousands of others injured during the operation.

