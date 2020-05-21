Foreign Ministry urges all freedom-seekers to support Palestinians

In the statement issued on the occasion of the International Quds Day, Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979 to materialize unity and solidarity of world nations in support of the people of Palestine and countering the threats of Zionism and World Arrogance.

All the world knows that all these years that the illegitimate, fake regime of Israel has committed all kinds of war crimes, violated human rights, and imposed discrimination with the support of big powers, especially the US, the statement added.

This year we will commemorate the day in a condition that the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani by the US terrorist forces makes it more necessary to fight with the US-Israeli plot of the 'Deal of the Century' and the Zionists’ attempts to annex more Palestinian lands, the statement continued.

Palestine faces three major issues today including, the unique crimes of Israel, the resistance of the Palestinians, and silence of the international community and some Western and Islamic countries, it said.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Ministry urged all the Muslims and freedom-lovers of the world to pressure courtiers and international organizations to do their legal humanitarian duties in order to defend the people of Palestine and end Zionists’ occupation and savage crimes and escalation.

