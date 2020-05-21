  1. Politics
Legitimacy biggest challenge to Israeli regime: FM Zarif

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) –Iranian Foreign Minister said that the biggest challenge to the Israeli regime is 'legitimacy'.

On the eve of the International Quds Day, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in an interview with The Islamic Radios and Televisions Union.

Referring to 'legitimacy' as the biggest challenge to the Zionist regime, Zarif said that the issue of Palestine is the most important and the central issue of the world of Islam. 

he added that since the issues of the Islamic world and its concerns are the most important ones for the Islamic Revolution, Iran has been standing beside the Palestinian people supporting their right demands. 

In this interview, he expressed his viewpoints on the issue of Palestine, the significance of international organizations' roles in the issue of Palestine, threats of the Zionist regime's mass destruction weapons to the region, the Israeli regimes internal status and Martyr Lt. General Qasem Soleimani's role in the Resistance  Axis.

