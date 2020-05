Etela’at

Rouhani: Quds will not be forgotten and Palestine will finally be liberated

Nasrallah: We will fulfill the wish of Martyr Soleimani to liberate Quds

Khorasan

Leader of Islamic Revolution: Elimination of Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews

Shahrvand

Mahmoud Abbas: We are no longer committed to agreements with the United States and Israel

Mask and Shield production line was launched in Iran

Keyhan

Rouhani: We support oppressed people

