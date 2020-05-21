Collapse of Israeli regime perceptible: IRGC

72 years after the official occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionists with the conspiracy of Britain and the United States, the issue of Palestine still remains at the forefront of important regional, international and Islamic issues and concerns, the statement said.

International Quds Day as an initiative of Imam Khomeini is a bright and decisive turning point in drawing the attention of the Islamic Ummah and subsequently the human community to the Palestinian issue, it added.

Referring to the goals of the ‘Deal of the Century’ and the evil conspiracy to annex the West Bank to the occupied territories, the statement said that the coincidence of these two dangerous plans with this year's International Quds Day, which has been implemented with the support of the terrorist and criminal regime of the US and the inaction, silence and support of some reactionary leaders in the region will not have any achievement for the Zionist regime and will also result in speedy collapse of this regime in near future.

MNA/ 4931207