Imam Khamenei’s Quds day speech a roadmap for world’s freedom-seekers

The chairman of al-Nujaba’s political board, in an interview with IRNA, mentioned the cooperation between the heads of Arab states and those of Western countries on supporting Israel as the cause of violation of several international norms by this regime, reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.

Hujjat al-Islam Ali al-Asaadi pointed to the US president (Trump) as a figure who came to power because the world Zionist lobby needed him to close the case of Palestine and completes the Deal of the Century.

Referring to the inspirational influence of the wise leader of the Revolution in the Resistance Axis, he described the Quds day speech of the leader as “the Roadmap for world freedom-seekers” and said, “The whole world is waiting for this day and speech so that they can know the future of the pivotal issue of Palestine better.”

MNA/