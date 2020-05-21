Muslim World's freedom-fighters, peace-seekers support Palestine: Foreign Ministry

“Fate of Muslim World is not decided by US & its regional allies,” wrote Iran Foreign Ministry.

“The Muslim World is a united ummah expressing hatred to the US-Israeli plan. Real estate developer's wish for Zionist regime won't be realized since Muslim World's freedom fighters & peace seekers support #Palestine,” it added.

In its earliest tweets on the same day, Iran Foreign Ministry also wrote, “The American-Israeli ill-omened goal in the West Bank is facing global outcry. Taking steps forward will be welcomed by global wrath and opposition. Deterritorizing the #Palestinians is by no means acceptable.”

