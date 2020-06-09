MP calls on intelligence min. to pursue perpetrators of martyr Soleimani’s assassination

Zohreh Elahian on Tuesday pointed to her letter written to the Intelligence Minister Seyyed Mahmoud Alavi and added, “in this letter, I asked the intelligence minister to submit a comprehensive report to the Parliament on the measures taken by his ministry with regards to the assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.”

In addition, the minister of intelligence was asked to explain about the measures and follow-up taken by the ministry in the field of this criminal assassination by the US terrorist forces and condemning the United States through the international and human rights communities, representative of Tehran constituency in the Parliament continued.

Iran’s former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020 at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

