Directed and written by Ehsan Mirzaie, ‘War and Peace’ depicts the subject of power based on the two concepts of war and peace.

Tracce cinematografiche Film Fest is in its 9th edition. It 'an international festival of short films up to 16 minutes. The competition consists of 4 sections: Free Theme - Social Awareness - Animation - Music Video.

It will be held on 30 June - 05 July in Rome, Italy.

