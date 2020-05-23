‘Eyes and Hands’ wins at Hot Docs festival

The festival’s jury acknowledged ‘Eyes and Hands’ with an Honourable Mention in the Best Mid-Length Documentary category.

The jury’s statement about the Iranian documentary reads, “This tender portrait of a marriage captures the delicate choreography of an intimate partnership – this loving couple with disabilities are the players and their humble home in Iran is the stage.”

The story is about an impoverished middle-aged couple (Maryam and her husband Mohammad) who live almost in total isolation in rural Iran.

After losing both her forearms and one foot in a train accident, Maryam went against her parents’ will and eloped with her blind suitor. Since then, they’ve happily cared for each other, with her acting as his eyes and him her arms.

Hot Docs festival is recognized as a qualifying festival for the Academy Awards in the Documentary Feature and Documentary Short Subject categories.

MR/4932613