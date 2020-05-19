Intl. Quds Day, manifestation of unity, amity of Islamic world: Brig. Gen.

He made the remarks in an interview with Mehr news agency’s correspondent on Tue. and emphasized the need for the commemoration of International Quds Day and added, “Al-Quds Day in the day of Islam and Islamic Ummah. This auspicious day is held throughout the world to commemorate ideals and causes of Palestine and will never be forgotten.”

“Although the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, has created some restrictions and we may not witness massive turnout of people on International Quds Day like previous years physically, the Day will be honored and observed by all walks of life ‘online’ in different shapes,” the brigadier general added.

Unlike previous years, International Quds Day will be held ‘online’ due to the spread of the coronavirus global pandemic, he said adding, “on this auspicious day, people will keep the ideal and cause of Palestine ‘alive’ and will show their hatred against the child-killing regime of Israel.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Azadi pointed to the impact of selection of Quds Day by the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini [RA] on the formation of the Axis of Resistance and added, “selection of the International Quds Day by Imam Khomeini was a historic and strategic choice which separated the queue of fighting against oppression and tyranny from the queue of annihilation and destruction and reminded the Muslims across the globe that they can stand against conspiracies of the Global Arrogance with their unity and amity.”

Quds Day is a national, global and historical day that should be kept ‘alive’, he highlighted.

