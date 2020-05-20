  1. Politics
Iranian FM urges Europe to take bold steps against Israel’s atrocities

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry called on Europe to take bold and brave steps against brutalities and atrocities of the Zionist regime.

In a tweet on Tue., the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Europe must listen to the world’s conscience and take bold and brave steps in defending the Palestinians against atrocities and brutalities of the Zionist regime.

“Since the illegitimate establishment of the Zionist regime, Europe has left behind #Palestinians & incurred painful costs on them. It’s high time Europe must listen to the global conscience & take bold steps in defending the Palestinians against the Israeli atrocities,” Foreign Ministry tweeted.

