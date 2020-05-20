Leaders of Islamic Resistance Movement to deliver speech on Wed.

According to the following scheduled times, the leaders of the Islamic Resistance Movement will deliver separate speeches a speech on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 [at 17:00 to Al-Quds Local Time].

1- Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh

2- Archbishop of Sebastia Atallah Hanna

3- Former Head of the Iraqi Sunni Court Abdul Latif Al-Humim

4- Bahrain's leading Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim

5- Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq in Iraq Qais Khazali

6- Leader of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah Movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi

7- Secretary-General of Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh

8- Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

