May 20, 2020, 4:42 PM

Leaders of Islamic Resistance Movement to deliver speech on Wed.

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Leaders of the Islamic Resistance Movement will deliver separate speeches on the occasion of International Quds Day on Wednesday evening.

According to the following scheduled times, the leaders of the Islamic Resistance Movement will deliver separate speeches a speech on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 [at 17:00 to Al-Quds Local Time].

1- Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh

2- Archbishop of Sebastia Atallah Hanna

3- Former Head of the Iraqi Sunni Court Abdul Latif Al-Humim

4- Bahrain's leading Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim

5- Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq in Iraq Qais Khazali

6- Leader of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah Movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi

7- Secretary-General of Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh

8- Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

