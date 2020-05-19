US cannot extend Iran’s arms embargo: MP

Mostafa Kavakebian made the remarks in today’s open session of the Parliament and added, “despite many efforts, the United States cannot extend Iran’s arms embargo.”

He seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the media companions and the press that covered the important news of the 10th Parliament.

Kavakebian reiterated, “I would like to say leaders of the United States that, despite their efforts, they cannot extend Iran’s Arms Sanctions Act.”

Two years after the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, the Trump administration is looking to extend a UN ban on conventional arms sales to and from Iran, a strategy designed to kill the deal for good.

In a May 9 statement marking the second anniversary of the Donald Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged to “exercise all diplomatic options” to extend the UN ban on conventional arms sales to and from Iran beyond its current expiry date on October 18.

