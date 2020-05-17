Americans to be ousted from Iraq, Syria: Leader of Islamic Revolution

"Today, American society and system are not only unattractive but in a sense, they are hated in a significant part of the world. The long-term performance of the United States has made this government hated across the world; waging wars, helping notorious governments, terrorist organizations, and relentless support for oppression, and the like. Of course, the Americans will not stay in Iraq and Syria and will be fired," said the Leader.

He made the remarks in a meeting with representatives of political, scientific, cultural and student groups from among the country’s university students who talked and exchanged opinions with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei late on Sunday.

This meeting, which is held every year during the month of Ramadan with the presence of thousands of students, was held via video conference this year due to the health guidelines issued by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus that has banned gatherings of large crowds.

In this videoconference meeting, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said, “the able, dynamic, competent and efficient government can solve problems facing the country.”

The Leader addressed representatives of the student organizations and called on them to expand and develop the front of the revolution.

Ayatollah Khamenei clarified the current situation of the country from three different aspects as follows, “1) The Islamic Republic of Iran is in great battle with oppression and arrogance front 2) The country enjoys high capacity and potential to deal with that as the past experiences prove 3) The feeling of power and dignity has been institutionalized in the country and among people after the Islamic Revolution.” Of course, the enemy seeks to destroy the national self-confidence of the Iranian nation, the Leader stressed.

This item will be updated...

MA/4927979