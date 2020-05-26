It's time to stand against US violence, warmongering: MFA

In a tweet on Tue., Iran’s Foreign Ministry wrote, “regretful that 100k US soldiers killed in battles waged bc of US leaders’ instrumental rationality & insatiable greed.”

“US war machines have just led to killing, destruction, atrocities. Time to stand against US violence, warmongering, as remembering millions of lost lives,” the tweet was read.

In similar remarks, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi also condemned US hostile policies in a statement on Monday.

Throughout its short history of existence, the United States’ militarism has been much harsher than many other bloodthirsty and aggressive empires in the history, Mousavi said, adding, “Such militarism has been so unprecedented that this country (the US) has had 135 big wars in its history, and during 243 years of its existence, only 16 years have been free of wars, massacre, bloodshed, and employment of every conventional and unconventional weapon.”

He further pointed to the US government’s direct and indirect interference in the coups, regime changes and colour revolutions after end of the Second World War, adding, “The US has directly mounted 79 coups and regime change plots in the world countries through the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a number of which have failed. Moreover, the US has provided direct and indirect support for anti-government chaos and anarchy in various countries, some of which have helped puppet individuals and governments rise to power.”

