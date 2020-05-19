Iranian border guards not having a role in killing Afghan nationals: Shamkhani

The created undocumented and unfounded media hype is a matter of ‘surprising’ and ‘regret’.

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdollah Moheb on Tue. and said, “I seize this opportunity to congratulate the political accord reached between Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Office Abdullah Abdullah which is an important step in spread of stability and establishment of a powerful government in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.”

Start of a comprehensive inter-Afghan dialogues could be another essential step in preserving achievements of the great people of Afghanistan including the Republic and the Constitution, Shamkhani highlighted.

The centrality of Afghanistan government in all processes related to the establishment of peace in this country is emphasized by the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “by ignoring interests of Afghanistan, the United States is pursuing an unacceptable path in its political measures.”

Turning to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, secretary of Iran’s SNSC said, “like previous, Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide Afghan people with healthcare and medical aids as free of charge.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shamkhani reiterated that Iranian border guards do not have played a role in killing of Afghan citizens in a joint border and added, “there is undoubted and unmistakable documents in refuting the claims raised against the Islamic Republic of Iran. If interested, Afghan side can mull over the case in a joint fact-finding committee thoroughly.”

For his part, Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdollah Moheb said, “I appreciate the decisive and key role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the political agreement reached between Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Office Abdullah Abdullah and we will not allow amicable and cordial ties between Iran and Afghanistan to be affected by baseless and unfounded claims.”

The evacuation of some border checkpoints by Afghan forces has created some problems at the common border, he said, adding, “we are ready to cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to achieve a fundamental solution in controlling border.”

MA/4929912