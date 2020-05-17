Leader meets with representatives of student organizations via videoconference

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Representatives of political, scientific, cultural and student groups from among the country’s university students with their presence at IRIB Faculty talked and exchanged opinions with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei late on Sunday.

This meeting, as held every year during the month of Ramadan with the presence of thousands of students, was held via video conference this year due to the health guidelines issued by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus that has banned gatherings of large crowds.