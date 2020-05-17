Palestinian causes not to be fallen into oblivion by COVID-19: MP

The spread of coronavirus pandemic has led to holding a different International Quds Day than before, he said, adding, “this issue does not mean that the demand of Al-Quds liberation will be wiped out from mind of people.”

He pointed to the significance of commemoration of International Quds Day, and added, “the issue of Palestine is not a symbolic and abstract issue, rather, it is a very important and real one which is the major concern of Muslims and freedom seekers in the world.”

"Like previous years, people in different parts of the world will observe the International Quds Day deservedly. Although International Quds Day may not be held like the previous years due to the spread of coronavirus and also observation of social distancing, this issue does not mean that the Palestinian cause and demand of liberation of Quds will be fallen into oblivion by people.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, “the issue of Palestine is not limited to Quds Day. Muslims and freedom-seekers in various parts of the world should always keep Palestinian causes ‘alive’ in line with accelerating the obliteration of the Zionist regime.”

The liberation of Palestine is the major concern of Muslims in the world, he said, adding, “raising some issues such as the so-called 'Deal of Century' and also heinous crimes of the United States and Zionist regime in Palestine will cause people of the world to show their disgust towards these heinous moves like the previous years.”

MA/4925588