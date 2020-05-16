Parl. National Security Committee ratifies anti-Zionism motion

According to the ratified motion, all Iranian state-run organizations are urged to take advantage of the regional and international capacities to counter the hostile actions of the Zionist regime including its terroristic measures, restriction and displacing the Palestinian people besides occupying the territories of Palestine such as the Golan Heights.

It also prohibits any direct or indirect cooperation with real or legal persons from the Zionist regime in exhibitions, conferences, and gatherings.

Any cooperation or espionage in favor of the Zionist regime will be considered as Muharebeh (waging war against God) and corruption.

Accordingly, it is forbidden for Iranian citizens to travel to the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition, all Zionists are prohibited from entering the Islamic Republic.

It also urges the Iranian ministry of culture to support making films illustrating the Zionist regime's inhumane crimes.

The motion, which deals with hostile actions of the Israeli regime against regional peace and security, was addressed on the May 12 session of the Parliament.

After being brought up in the open session, no parliamentarian voiced any opposition to the motion and its ‘double-urgency’ was approved unanimously. ‘Down with Israel’ MPs chanted after the approval.

