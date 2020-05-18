Intl. professors, figures to discuss Palestine via webinars

The webinars are being staged on the occasion of the International Quds Day which is annually marked on the final Friday of Ramadan and has fallen on May 22 this year.

The first webinar is dubbed ‘Palestine: pandemic amid occupation’ and will be held on Wednesday from 5 PM to 7 PM, Iran’s local time.

Islamic University of Gaza professor and former Palestinian Foreign Minister Mahmoud al-Zahar, professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University Richard Anderson Falk, American thinker and president of the Council for the National Interest Alison Weir, Hamas' representative in Tehran Khaled al-Qaddumi, and representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Tehran Naser Abu Sharif are among the key figures delivering a speech in the event which will be aired online from ‘www.aparat.com/IAOMUP/live’.

Also, another webinar will be held on Tuesday from 3:30 PM to 17:30 PM under the name of ‘Islamic Resistance from Indian to Holy Quds’ with the participation of 15 professors from Iran and India. The event is also accessible to all through the earlier mentioned link.

Additionally, professors from 15 different countries will discuss the situation in Palestine in an event dubbed ‘International Conference of the Holy Quds’, which will be held online on May 18-19 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Iran’s local time.

MAH